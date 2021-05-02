Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $383.20 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $383.20 million and $1.21 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,859,957,881 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

