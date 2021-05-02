Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $43.14

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $22.58 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $43.14 or 0.00076103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,384,244 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

