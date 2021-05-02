First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.68. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.64% of First US Bancshares worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First US Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

