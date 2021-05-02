Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $262.77 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $262.77 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,009,874 coins and its circulating supply is 128,888,977 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.