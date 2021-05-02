Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 26.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.43 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

