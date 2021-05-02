SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SICRF remained flat at $$129.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. SimCorp A/S has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.48.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

