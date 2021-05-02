Cwm LLC Has $143.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 101.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,325,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,912 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $143,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

