Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 81,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.