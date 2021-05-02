Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.24 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $48.02 million and $4.24 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $10.85 or 0.00019070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00072354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.00858526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.43 or 0.08603700 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

