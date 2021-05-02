Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the lowest is $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,320. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $124.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.