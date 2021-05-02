$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. Intuit reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,398. Intuit has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.94. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

