$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NYSE:SSTK traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $87.18. 436,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,657. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

