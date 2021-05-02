SafeCoin Trading Up 51.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $1,005.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,903.83 or 1.00374986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.12 or 0.01474863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.77 or 0.00555232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.13 or 0.00361841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00224304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004628 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

