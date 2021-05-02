Public Mint Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $592,290.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00075094 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

