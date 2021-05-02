Qwertycoin (QWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $167.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 34.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

