Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

