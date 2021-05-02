Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,005,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.11. 428,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,709. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

