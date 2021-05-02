China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 174,500 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLEU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 315,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

