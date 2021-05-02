Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Up 44.6% in April

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 111,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,500. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $150.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

