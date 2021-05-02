Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $13.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.82 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $15.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.42 million to $57.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.15 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $59.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

MRCC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,536. The stock has a market cap of $229.66 million, a PE ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.