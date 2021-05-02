Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.72). LendingClub also posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 1,916,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,359. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

