SmartCash (SMART) Trading 44.6% Higher Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $28.02 million and $2.24 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,767.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.06 or 0.05217895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $983.87 or 0.01733166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.59 or 0.00476662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.31 or 0.00724547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.04 or 0.00590194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00080092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.17 or 0.00433638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004339 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.