IQ.cash Market Capitalization Achieves $504,830.83 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $504,830.83 and approximately $106,758.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00279832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.63 or 0.01119712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.92 or 0.00734434 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,850.70 or 1.00146776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

