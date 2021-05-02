Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002450 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $27.30 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00070087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.03 or 0.00857947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.65 or 0.08594116 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

