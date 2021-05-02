Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.650 EPS.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.34. 8,711,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

