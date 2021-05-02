Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.08 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion.Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

ITW stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.46. 1,594,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,028. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

