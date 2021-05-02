Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 256,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $681,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

