Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

