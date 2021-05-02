Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 20.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

