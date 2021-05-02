First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FID stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. 4,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,085. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.