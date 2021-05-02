First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Down 31.3% in April

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of FID stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000.

