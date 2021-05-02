Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Decreases By 29.8%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

CARR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 7,279,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.