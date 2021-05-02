Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $144,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 81,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

