Stabilize (STBZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,250.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Stabilize has a market cap of $734,105.85 and approximately $10,250.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stabilize has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Stabilize coin can currently be bought for $5.52 or 0.00009705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stabilize alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00072354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.00858526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.43 or 0.08603700 BTC.

Stabilize Coin Profile

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Buying and Selling Stabilize

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stabilize directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stabilize should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stabilize using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stabilize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stabilize and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.