$657.88 Million in Sales Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report sales of $657.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.50 million and the highest is $661.25 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,701,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 694,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,296. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

