Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.24. 739,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,879. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

