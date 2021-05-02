O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 million-$25.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.57 million.

Shares of OIIM stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $6.81. 351,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,480. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 million, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

