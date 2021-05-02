ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $70,268.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

