ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $24,777.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

