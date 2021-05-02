Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

FGEN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 985,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,358,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 38.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

