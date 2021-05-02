$238.61 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report sales of $238.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.96 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. Okta reported sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $269.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,212. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.75.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

