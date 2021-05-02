Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 997,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

