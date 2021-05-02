ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. 5,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037. ROHM has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.04.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

