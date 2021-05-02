Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 31,999 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,999 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $116.74 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $605.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

