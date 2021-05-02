Clarius Group LLC Acquires 7,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.