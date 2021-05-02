Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average of $513.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

