Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) PT at $153.25

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 952,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,682. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.