Venus Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Venus has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $529.98 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded 96.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $129.27 or 0.00227501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,938.42 or 1.00207096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,736,016 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

