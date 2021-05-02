Kadena Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $135.49 million and $241,023.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00279747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.65 or 0.01134531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00744439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.65 or 0.99922398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,039,975 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

