$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Qorvo reported sales of $787.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO traded down $11.37 on Tuesday, hitting $188.17. 1,355,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,293. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.38.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

